MLA Somashekar calls for nixing NICE Road lease: ‘Nothing could be done during BJP rule; it’s the same situation now’

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BJP MLA S T Somashekar on Monday demanded that the Karnataka Government cancel the 30-year lease of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Limited, which runs the private tolled expressway connecting parts of Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road, citing NICE officials’ attitude towards addressing road connectivity issues from NICE Road to parts of his Yeshwantpur constituency in Bengaluru.
Responding to the MLA in the Assembly, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, “A Cabinet sub-committee under the home minister is looking into the issue. The sub-committee was asked to arrive at a final decision, as there are several problems along the road. After we submit a report, the Government can provide a permanent solution to these problems.”
During Question Hour, Somashekar raised the poor condition of flyovers connecting neighbouring villages with the road, accusing NICE of not maintaining the bridges despite collecting “Rs 10 crore per day” in tolls.
“Despite the collection, bridges that connect to places along the road are three decades old. Not even a scooter can pass,” he said, noting that there were eight such bridges in his constituency.
Recalling that he had submitted multiple petitions to different Governments over the past decade to resolve the problems, Somashekar said that NICE did not heed any directions from the Government. “NICE is adamant. Nothing could be done during the BJP’s rule. It is the same situation under the Congress’s rule now… Only if the Government cancels the 30-year lease of land to the company can people benefit,” he said.
Jarkiholi acknowledged that the Government had written twice since September 2024, asking NICE to address the problems.
The NICE Road project is marred by controversy due to allegations of irregular allotment of land to the firm. The Government and the company have been locked in a legal battle for close to two decades.
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