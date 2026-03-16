MLA Somashekar calls for nixing NICE Road lease: ‘Nothing could be done during BJP rule; it’s the same situation now’

BJP MLA S T Somashekar on Monday demanded that the Karnataka Government cancel the 30-year lease of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Limited, which runs the private tolled expressway connecting parts of Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road, citing NICE officials’ attitude towards addressing road connectivity issues from NICE Road to parts of his Yeshwantpur constituency in Bengaluru.

Responding to the MLA in the Assembly, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, “A Cabinet sub-committee under the home minister is looking into the issue. The sub-committee was asked to arrive at a final decision, as there are several problems along the road. After we submit a report, the Government can provide a permanent solution to these problems.”