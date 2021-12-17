Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar apologises after furore over ‘rape’ comment

Former Karnataka assembly Speaker and senior Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar on Friday apologised for a statement in the House that trivialised rape. On Thursday, Ramesh Kumar had reportedly said, “When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it” to describe a situation that had arisen in the state assembly, leading to severe criticism all around.

When the Assembly convened for the day on Friday, Ramesh Kumar tendered an apology for his remarks even as several women MLAs of the Congress were on their feet to raise the issue. “My intention was never to demean the prestige of this House or behave in an inferior way. I will not defend myself. I tender my sincere apology for my utterance during the proceedings of the House if it has hurt people from any part of the country,” he said in a statement, adding, “People have already given their verdict and accordingly, I am begging their pardon.”

He also apologised to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for his statement, which made the latter laugh, thereby attracting criticism. Kageri also apologised to the members, especially women MLAs and told them not to drag the matter further.

Ramesh Kumar was earlier criticised by his party colleague and Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar who tweeted, “The House shall apologise to the entire womanhood, every mother, sister & daughter of this nation for such an obnoxious & shameless behaviour.”

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma also tweeted, “It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representatives who are misogynists and have a horrible mindset towards women… If they sit in assemblies and speak like this how they must be behaving with women in their lives?”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar tweeted, “The Congress party condemns the words spoken by one of our own legislators in the Karnataka assembly…While we note that the legislator has tendered an apology, the incident… is a sign that all of us men in politics need to do better to shed our inherent regressive attitudes towards women. As the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, I am deeply saddened that such words were uttered by a Congress MLA. To all the women of Karnataka, I am sorry….”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, “I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri K R Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop.”

On Thursday, the Speaker had wondered aloud how he could run the session if he allotted time to everyone. He then looked at Ramesh Kumar, the former speaker, and said, “Let’s enjoy the situation. I can’t keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way.” Responding to this, Ramesh Kumar stood up and made the controversial comment.