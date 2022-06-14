MK Stalin’s move to write letter to PM Narendra Modi on Mekedatu project political stunt: Karnataka CM

A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the Mekedatu project issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday said it was a “political stunt” by Stalin.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Bommai said, “Regarding the Mekedatu project, the Central Water Commission (CWC), while receiving our DPR, had put a condition that it has to be approved by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, and accordingly, it is now before the board (CWMA) and several meetings have taken place.”

His statement came after Stalin questioned the functioning of CWMA stating that its job was limited to implementation of Supreme Court’s verdict on the Cauvery issue and cannot consider any other subject which is sub-judice or in which Tamil Nadu’s petitions are pending before the court.

Bommai said, “I was informed about Tamil Nadu writing a letter to the Prime Minister and I am getting a copy of it. Tamil Nadu’s demand is illegal and is against the federal system. It is a conspiracy to misuse the water on which we have rights.”

Asserting that the Mekedatu project nowhere involves Tamil Nadu’s water share, he said, “it is on our share of water, within our state.”

“We have held 15 meetings and Tamil Nadu did not raise any objections before CWMA and the project plan is in the final stage now. What they are doing is nothing but a political stunt and nothing else,” Bommai said.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in the Ramanagara district. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape. The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.