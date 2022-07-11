Mistaken for a thief, Odisha bank employee killed by apartment security guards in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have arrested two security guards who allegedly killed a bank employee suspecting that he was a thief trying to get inside an apartment complex, officials said Monday.

The arrested men are Shyamanath Ray and Ajith Mura, both 24, residents of Anand Nagar in HAL. The deceased has been identified as Abhinash Pathi, 27, a native of Odisha who worked with a private bank and had come to Bengaluru for training.

According to a police officer, Abhinash went out with his friends late on July 3 and was unable to locate his friend’s house at Vanshee Citadel apartment in Marathahalli. Around 2 am on July 4, Abhinash managed to locate Vanshee Citadel and jumped the gate evading the security guards’ vigil, added the officer.

When Ray noticed Abhilash, he stopped him to ask for details. When Abhinash was unable to answer and prove that his friend lived there, Ray and Mura allegedly assaulted him with an iron rod. Abhinash sustained serious injuries on his head during the assault and died later.

During questioning, the accused said they thought Abhinash could be a thief and that he also tried to pick up a fight when he was stopped, said a police officer.