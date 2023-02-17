Missing Mangaluru gangster Kali Yogesh’s role emerges in Udupi realtor’s murder

An underworld operative who played second fiddle to notorious gangster Ravi Pujari for several years – before Pujari was extradited from Senegal and arrested in 2020 – has emerged as a central figure in the February 5 murder of a real estate player in the Kapu region of Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Pangala Sharath Shetty, 39, who dealt with real estate and allegedly had criminal connections, was stabbed to death near the NH-66 in Udupi on the evening of February 5 after he was reportedly lured away from a traditional ritual that he was attending at a local temple.

The Udupi police, who have arrested four hired killers allegedly to be directly involved in the murder in the last 10 days, have indicated the role of the victim’s close associate Yogish Acharya and a conspiracy involving Pujari’s associate Kali Yogesh alias Yogisha Ramappa Bangera in the murder. “The accused Yogish Acharya and the victim Sharath Shetty are followers of the gangster Kali Yogesh. There was a dispute between Acharya and Shetty following which Acharya approached Kali Yogesh to carry out Sharath Shetty’s murder,” said police sources familiar with the murder.

The gangster Kali Yogesh is suspected to be living abroad and has allegedly used Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to make calls in several cases of extortion recorded in Mangaluru and Bengaluru over the last five years.

“There are records of internet calls and international calls in the planning stage. There are people who have planned the murder and there are people who executed the killing. The ones directly involved in the murder are hired criminals. There are also invisible hands in the murder. There were people involved in bringing all these people together to plan and carry it out,” Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay Machhindra said this week after the arrests.

“There was some sort of internal rivalry. The victim and the main accused were good friends. There was competition between them and rivalry over some issues,” the SP said. The four who have been arrested have been identified as Divesh Shetty, 20, Likith Kulal, 21, Prasanna Shetty, 40, and Akash Karkera, 24, who are residents of the neighboring Mangaluru region.

Police sources said the key accused Acharya, who allegedly financed the murder, was yet to be tracked down. He is alleged to have used the services of Kali Yogesh to plan and execute Shetty’s killing.

The Udupi police said the origin of the motive for the murder lies in a case of assault and criminal intimidation filed against Acharya and Shetty in December 2022 at Kapu police station. A complaint was filed on December 21 by a 47-year-old woman, who worked as a deed writer, that she was assaulted by a gang led by Acharya on December 20 when she went to survey the property of a local land owner in Kapu.

The complaint alleged that Yogish Acharya demanded Rs 10 lakh from the property owner to enjoy possession of his property and that the owner and the deed writer were assaulted when they questioned Acharya. According to the Udupi police, Acharya was upset over being named in the case and began conspiring to kill Shetty with Kali Yogesh.

The alleged underworld operative Kali Yogesh has appeared on the periphery of several crimes in Karnataka over the past two decades, according to the police. He is accused along with Ravi Pujari in an infamous 2007 shoot-out at the Shabnam Developers real estate office in south Bengaluru which led to two deaths.

Ravi Pujari, Suresh Pujari – who was extradited from the Philippines by the Mumbai police in December 2021 – and Kali Yogesh are key accused in the murder. The trial against Ravi and Suresh are currently underway and Kali Yogesh is a missing accused in the case.

Ravi Pujari allegedly executed the shooting at Shabnam Developers using hired gunmen after its owner and local politician K S Samiullah resisted extortion attempts by Pujari. Two employees of the real estate firm, Ravi and Shylaja, were killed in the shooting. Ravi Pujari was extradited from Senegal in 2020 after extortion complaints by local politicians piled up against him.

Pujari was primarily involved in extortion activities using the services of Kali Yogesh and local aides including bar owner Manish Shetty – who was shot dead in Bengaluru in October 2020 by alleged members of a rival gang from Mangaluru headed by the foreign-based Vicky Shetty alias Vishwanatha Shetty.

Manish Shetty’s murder by the Vicky Shetty gang was allegedly an act of revenge for the September 24, 2020 murder of Kishan Hegde in Udupi by alleged associates of Kali Yogesh. “A turf war has been fought in Mangaluru by the Kali Yogesh and Vicky Shetty gangs. The Kali Yogesh gang which was linked to Ravi Pujari has many cases against its members,” a source said.

Of late, Kali Yogesh has been linked to two extortion bids on a Mangaluru pipe businessman (2017 and 2021) where, in one instance, gang members shot bullets at the home of the businessman. He is also accused of attempting to extort a union leader of Mangaluru origin in Bengaluru in 2021.

The Bengaluru police were actively chasing Kali Yogesh until around eight years ago; they filed a fake passport case in 2014 and were in the process of obtaining an Interpol Red Corner Notice.