Missing Kerala man traced after 112 call, reunited with family by Bengaluru police

The Bengaluru police traced and rescued a man from Kerala, who had been reported missing, after a call to the Namma 112 emergency helpline alerted authorities to his presence in the Byatarayanapura area on February 2, officers said on Tuesday.
According to the police, residents near an apartment complex within the jurisdiction of the Byatarayanapura Police Station called the 112 helpline around 12.52 pm after noticing a man shouting in distress. The control room relayed the alert to a Hoysala patrol team on duty. The man was later identified as Jestin Vincent, 36.
Manjunath Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector, and Rajashekar, Assistant Head Constable, of the Hoysala-58 team reached the spot and questioned the man. During the interaction, he told the officers that he was from Kerala and was undergoing treatment for mental health-related issues.
“He told our staff that he had missed his medication and, in a confused state, boarded a bus to Bengaluru. He reached the city about two days ago,” a police officer said.
The Hoysala team collected details of his family and contacted his wife, who informed them that Vincent had been missing from Kerala for the past three days and they had been searching for him.
The Byatarayanapura police then coordinated with their counterparts in Kerala, who confirmed that Vincent’s wife had filed a missing persons complaint. “He was safely brought to the police station, and all necessary procedures were completed. He was later handed over to the Kerala Police on the same day,” the officer added.
