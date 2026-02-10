Missing Kerala man traced after 112 call, reunited with family by Bengaluru police

The Bengaluru police traced and rescued a man from Kerala, who had been reported missing, after a call to the Namma 112 emergency helpline alerted authorities to his presence in the Byatarayanapura area on February 2, officers said on Tuesday.

According to the police, residents near an apartment complex within the jurisdiction of the Byatarayanapura Police Station called the 112 helpline around 12.52 pm after noticing a man shouting in distress. The control room relayed the alert to a Hoysala patrol team on duty. The man was later identified as Jestin Vincent, 36.

Manjunath Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector, and Rajashekar, Assistant Head Constable, of the Hoysala-58 team reached the spot and questioned the man. During the interaction, he told the officers that he was from Kerala and was undergoing treatment for mental health-related issues.