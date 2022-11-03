scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Missing since Sunday, Honnali MLA Renukacharya’s nephew found dead

Police discovered Chandrashekar's body inside a car that had fallen into a canal and detained his friend Kiran, who was said to be returning to Honnali along with the MLA's nephew.

BJP MLA M P Renukacharya (Left) and his nephew Chandrasekhar (Right) (Twitter/@MPRBJP)

Chandrashekar, Karnataka BJP MLA M P Renukacharya’s nephew who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead on Thursday. Police discovered his body inside a car that had fallen into a canal.

According to police, the car bearing the registration number KA17 MA2534 was found near Kadadakatte in Honnali taluk of Davangere district.

Chandrashekar, who is the son of Honnali MLA Renukacharya’s brother, had been to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet Vinay Guruji, a spiritual leader, with his friend Kiran and was said to be returning to Honnali but went missing.

Kiran is in police custody now. Primary reports suggested that Chandrashekar’s body was found in the car’s back seat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

Though police are yet to arrive at any conclusion, they said they were investigating the matter from all angles.

More from Bangalore

Early in the day, Renukacharya suspected that Chandrashekar might have been kidnapped as his father is a class 1 contractor. Chandrashekar worked for Renukacharya during elections.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 06:44:23 pm
Next Story

Aerospace firm Lockheed Martin concludes annual Indian suppliers conference in Bengaluru

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement