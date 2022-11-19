Missing father of 2-year-old girl found dead in Karnataka lake traced to Tamil Nadu

Police investigating a two-year-old child’s death and her father’s disappearance in Karnataka have traced the 45-year-old man to Vellore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

“The man was traced after he made a phone call to an uncle where he claimed that unknown people had taken his child away in a car. We are in the process of taking him into custody,” Kolar superintendent of police D Devaraj said Saturday.

Jiya Parmar’s body was found near the Kendatti lake in Kolar district, 60km from Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening, around 12 hours after she and her father Rahul Parmar disappeared from their home in Bengaluru. The body was found after Parmar reportedly sent his location to his wife and one of his friends.

It was found in the lake while the car in which the father and daughter had left was found abandoned near the lake. Police found two mobile phones belonging to Parmar in the car.

With the help of the National Disaster Response Force, police unsuccessfully searched the lake for two days to find the body of Parmar, whom they suspected to have died as well. Police said they were now investigating his possible role in his daughter’s death.

The disappearance of Parmar and his daughter has been shrouded in mystery. He had reportedly run up debts after quitting his IT-sector job earlier this year and venturing into business. He had to obtain loans to cover the losses, according to a police complaint filed by his wife, Bhavya Parmar, following the discovery of the child’s body.

Parmar reportedly disappeared with the child on Tuesday morning after police in the Bagalur region of northeast Bengaluru, where the family lived, visited their apartment in connection with a complaint he had made a few days before. “The missing man had earlier filed a case of jewellery theft at his home. It was found to be a false case. He had been summoned in this regard for an inquiry,” said a police official. An investigation had revealed that Parmar had actually pledged the gold jewellery with a pawn shop.

He left his home reportedly after telling his wife that he was taking the child to a play home and he did not return home, even as the Bagalur police waited outside their home for him, according to the murder complaint filed by Bhavya on Wednesday.

Bhavya told police that she had learned about the jewellery theft case only when she went to the Bagalur police station on Tuesday afternoon to file a complaint about her missing husband and daughter.

The Kolar police found Parmar’s abandoned Hyundai i20 car and his child’s body before Bhavya arrived from Bengaluru to identify the body.