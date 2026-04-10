Missing 14-year-old Kerala girl found dead near Manikyadhara Falls in Karnataka, cause of death not known yet

Sreenanda was on a family trip after completing her Class 10 Board examinations. (Image generated using AI)

The body of a missing Kerala teenager has been found near Manikyadhara Falls under the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Friday, bringing an end to a nearly four-day-long search operation.

According to initial reports, the police have not yet officially confirmed the cause of death.

The teenager, Sreenanda, 14, who is from Kerala’s Palakkad, had gone missing during a family trip to Manikyadhara on Tuesday evening. She was last seen around 5.20 pm near the waterfall area and disappeared within a short window of a few minutes.

“We had come for a vacation… she went missing near Manikyadhara. We searched along with family members and informed the police, but have not been able to find her so far,” the First Information Report stated.