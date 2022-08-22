scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

‘Misbehaviour’ complaint: Neighbour kills 11-year-old girl, stabs himself to death in Bengaluru

According to the police, after the girl allegedly complained to her father against Nanda Kishore, 55, the matter escalated to the residents’ association and Kishore was asked to move out of the premises.

Bangalore man kills young girl, Bengaluru crimes, Bangalore news latest,Officials said the accused saw the girl playing and went on to kill her using a knife before stabbing himself.

A 55-year-old man murdered his 11-year-old neighbour, allegedly after she reported his misbehaviour, before stabbing himself to death in Bengaluru on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nanda Kishore, a native of Haryana who lived in Jindal Nagar off Tumakuru Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, officers said. He worked in a factory along with the girl’s father, they said, adding that the girl’s family hails from Uttarakhand. The two families lived in the same neighbourhood and were on good terms till mid-July.

Around 2.30 pm on Sunday, Kishore stabbed the girl in her stomach on the first floor of the building where she lived and then came down to the ground floor and stabbed himself, investigators revealed. Kishore was rushed to Victoria Hospital where he died around 7 pm, they said.

According to the police, Kishore had reportedly blocked the girl a month ago when she was going down the stairs and she had complained about it to her father. Both families fought over the issue and Kishore tried to tell them that he did it in jest. But as the issue escalated, it reached the residents’ association and Kishore was asked to move out of the premises, officers said.

Kishore reportedly sought a month’s time and was searching for a rented house, but did not succeed. On Sunday, he saw the girl playing and went on to kill her using a knife, before stabbing himself, they added.

Madanayakanahalli police have registered two cases pertaining to murder and unnatural death.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:01:23 pm
