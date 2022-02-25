Minorities should adapt to fast-changing world to achieve their goals: Basavaraj Bommai

Days before the presentation of the state budget, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government is focused on the welfare of minorities, especially those steeped in poverty, through programmes founded on social development and social justice.

The CM inaugurated the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhavan built by the minorities development department Friday. In his address later, CM Bommai said that minorities should adapt to the fast-changing world to achieve their goals and join the social mainstream. “The 21st century is the knowledge century. Children should be prepared to face the competitive world. We should help them utilise the opportunities and rise to the international level,” he said.

The chief minister said that the minorities development department must draw up plans keeping in mind the poorest of the poor among the community. “Children who should be having books in their hands are being made to toil carrying loaded gunny sacks. The children should get professional guidance to pursue IT, Engineering, ITI, IAS, IPS and other career opportunities. The children of minority communities should get good education and employment. They should become economically empowered,” he added.

He added that the new national education policy provides an open environment for children’s education and that the policy is being implemented after an exhaustive study under the leadership of PM Modi.

The CM also said that the Wakf Board has been formed to protect Wakf property. “It should ensure that the Wakf properties are not misused. It should be used for the welfare of the community. Stringent action would be taken against those who violate the law in this regard,” Bommai said.