‘Minor variations’ in school enrollment likely to affect Karnataka participation in National Achievement Survey: Official

Officials from Karnataka were apprehensive about the participation of schools in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) held on Friday by the Union Ministry of Education primarily to assess learning loss among students due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A senior education department official told The Indian Express that “minor variations” in school enrollment were likely to affect school participation from Karnataka for the survey. “This is because the Centre has relied on the 2019-2020 UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) to enlist participating schools for the survey. With our basic observation that post-pandemic school enrolment has taken a hit, especially in rural areas of the state, school participation is also expected to differ at the broader level,” the official explained.

However, Ratnaiah K, nodal officer for NAS Karnataka said that the participation was “good and was as expected with 7,288 schools enlisted from across the state in a randomised manner.” He highlighted that the process was decentralised to ensure participation and its smooth completion.

While the survey covered students of grades 3, 5, 8, and 10, the nodal officer added that most schools had only students from one or two grades picked for the survey. “With government, aided, private, unaided, and central government-run schools were randomly picked, except for a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bengaluru (18th Cross, Malleshwaram), no schools were picked to test students from all four selected classes for NAS,” he said.

The nodal officer added that it was challenging for officials to reach and coordinate with several schools in the rural areas in the state. “Some observers had to travel 150 to 200 kilometres to reach the center with sealed packets of questionnaires,” he said.

When asked about apprehensions over the usage of OMR sheets for students from grades 3 and 5, Ratnaiah said there was clear instruction that students of these classes would be assisted by observers or field investigators to complete the process. The assessment test (AT) for students from these grades (3 and 5) were for Language, Mathematics, and EVS subjects. While the subjects for Class 8 students were Language, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, Engish was added to the list for those in Class 10.

“While the sample batch standard size was 30, four sets of OMRs were to be filled. Other than AT, students were asked to fill out a Pupil’s Questionnaire. Subject teachers of the sampled section had to be present to fill the teacher questionnaire (TQ), while principals or HMs were required to fill the School Questionnaire (SQ),” he explained.

Officials involved in the process from the Karnataka Department of Public Instruction claimed that heads of all schools picked for NAS were intimated earlier. “Principals/HMs were trained by Block Education Officers while the process was overseen by DDPI-DIETs (Deputy Director of Public Instruction-District Institute of Education & Training),” an official said.

However, D Shashikumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) noted that the involvement of such officials was reported to “be minimal” by member schools of the association.

“With the regular routine of academics already being disturbed due to the pandemic and schools struggling to find a rhythm in the entire teaching process, the training for NAS was not up to the mark from the side of the government officials. Apart from issuing intimation letters and conducting namesake training sessions, the implementation of the survey felt incomplete at many schools,” he alleged.