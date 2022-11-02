Out to relieve herself, 15-year-old raped, killed in Karnataka: Police

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered and her body was found in a sugarcane field in Kalaburagi district, police said Wednesday.

The minor, a class 9 student, was at her home in Aland taluk of the district on Tuesday as it was a school holiday. According to police, at around 3 pm, she went to the fields to attend a nature call but did not return.

Her parents and neighbours later discovered her body in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the taluk.

Police have registered a case of rape and murder and said the body had injury marks. They allege that the accused, after raping the girl, used the dupatta that she was wearing to strangulate her to death.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, who visited the spot, said police had collected the pieces of evidence and were questioning suspects.