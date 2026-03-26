Minor boy stabs woman, her brother to death over alleged extramarital affair in Bengaluru

Yamuna (left) and her brother Sudeep (right) both died on the spot. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

A dispute allegedly stemming from an extramarital relationship turned fatal in northwest Bengaluru on Thursday when a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a woman and her brother to death.

The victims, Yamuna, 36, and her brother Sudeep, 34, were attacked after they went to confront a woman who was reportedly involved in an extramarital relationship with Yamuna’s husband. The accused is the woman’s minor son.

According to the police, tensions had been simmering between the two families over Yamuna’s husband’s alleged relationship with the woman. “The two families had previous confrontations, including a complaint registered earlier this year. On Thursday morning, an argument escalated into violence,” a senior police officer said.