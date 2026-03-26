Minor boy stabs woman, her brother to death over alleged extramarital affair in Bengaluru

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A dispute allegedly stemming from an extramarital relationship turned fatal in northwest Bengaluru on Thursday when a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a woman and her brother to death.
The victims, Yamuna, 36, and her brother Sudeep, 34, were attacked after they went to confront a woman who was reportedly involved in an extramarital relationship with Yamuna’s husband. The accused is the woman’s minor son.
According to the police, tensions had been simmering between the two families over Yamuna’s husband’s alleged relationship with the woman. “The two families had previous confrontations, including a complaint registered earlier this year. On Thursday morning, an argument escalated into violence,” a senior police officer said.
Investigators said Yamuna and Sudeep had gone to the woman’s residence, where a heated altercation broke out. During the confrontation, the minor allegedly attacked both of the victims with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries to the neck and body. They died on the spot.
In his complaint, Yamuna’s husband, Mallegowda, stated that he had earlier lent Rs 2 lakh to the woman, which she had recently repaid, but disputes over their relationship continued to cause friction within the family.
The police have registered a case of murder and apprehended the minor accused. “We have secured the boy and are verifying the sequence of events leading up to the incident,” an officer said.
The police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Meanwhile, Yamuna’s 18-year-old son has alleged that the victims were called to the house deliberately. He also claimed that his sister attempted suicide after learning about the deaths. She is currently undergoing treatment and is out of danger, the police said.
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