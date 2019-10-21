‘Low-intensity blast’ at Hubli Junction railway station leaves three injured

A “low-intensity blast” at Hubli Junction railway station on Monday afternoon left three passengers injured.

“According to eyewitnesses, the blast took place on platform number one when one of the injured tried to forcefully open a suitcase,” Hubli Police said.

The cause of the blast is unknown, but its intensity was such that it shattered the glass doors of the station master’s office. The platform has been cordoned off and an extensive search is currently underway.

One of the injured persons has been identified as Hussain Saab, a 22-year-old employee at a food joint.

“The injured has been rushed to KIMS hospital in the city. Preliminary investigation says the injured is an employee at a food joint in the station. Other details are yet to be confirmed,” police officials said.

A team led by Divisional Security Commissioner Valleshwar is at the station along with dog and bomb squads.

Security has been heightened at the station and major places in Hubli as a precautionary measure. “We request citizens to avoid panic and to cooperate with the investigation at the station,” railway police added.

A statement from the South Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer said the blast is being probed.

“Railway police is on high alert. State police including high officials like DCP/Law and order etc are at site. Investigation is on. Matter being sensitive and pertaining to Law and order, information on this, will be shared by State police only,” the statement read.