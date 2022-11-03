scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Minor apprehended for rape and murder of 15-year-old in Karnataka: Police

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said the 17-year-old-boy was addicted to porn.

The girl who had stepped out of her house to attend to nature’s call around 3 pm on Tuesday was found dead in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the village.

The police on Wednesday apprehended a 17-year-old boy in connection with the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Aland taluk in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. The police said that the boy was addicted to pornography and that he killed the girl after raping her, using her own dupatta.

The girl who had stepped out of her house to attend to nature’s call around 3 pm on Tuesday was found dead in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the village.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said that during the probe, the police found that the 17-year-old boy had followed her for some distance. The girl panicked and ran but nobody heard her as it was an isolated place, Pant said. The boy hit her with a stone and used her own dupatta to kill her after raping her, Pant added.

SP Pant said that the boy was addicted to pornography and urged parents to monitor the content that their children were watching online.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
More from Bangalore

“We will file the chargesheet within 10 days and ensure justice will be served at the earliest,” she said.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:29:54 am
Next Story

Pinpoint yorkers, ability to swing ball both ways: Pakistani legends analyse what makes Arshdeep Singh a ‘handy cricketer’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement