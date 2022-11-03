Minor apprehended for rape and murder of 15-year-old in Karnataka: Police

The police on Wednesday apprehended a 17-year-old boy in connection with the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Aland taluk in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. The police said that the boy was addicted to pornography and that he killed the girl after raping her, using her own dupatta.

The girl who had stepped out of her house to attend to nature’s call around 3 pm on Tuesday was found dead in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the village.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said that during the probe, the police found that the 17-year-old boy had followed her for some distance. The girl panicked and ran but nobody heard her as it was an isolated place, Pant said. The boy hit her with a stone and used her own dupatta to kill her after raping her, Pant added.

SP Pant said that the boy was addicted to pornography and urged parents to monitor the content that their children were watching online.

“We will file the chargesheet within 10 days and ensure justice will be served at the earliest,” she said.