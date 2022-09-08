scorecardresearch
Minister assures IT sector of end to Bengaluru monsoon woes by next season

C N Ashwathnarayan tells top executives that successful flood mitigation policies implemented in the Electronic City will be adopted in areas like the Outer Ring Road, where several tech parks are located.

wipro, sarjapur road, bengaluru rainsThe Wipro office in Bengaluru's Sarjapura Road is seen inundated following heavy rains on Sept 6, 2022. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Rain-related problems like flooding in the southeast part of Bengalur will be resolved by the next monsoon, Karnataka information technology minister C N Ashwathnarayan assured IT sector officials on Thursday.

The minister told representatives of the sector at a meeting that successful flood mitigation policies implemented in areas like the Electronic City, which houses several tech firms, would be adopted in other areas of the state capital like the Outer Ring Road, where several tech parks are located.

The tech sector in the ORR region—including Yemalur, Bellandur, Sarjapur and Varthur—has been affected since September 5, when several lakes overflowing in heavy rains caused flooding.

“The government will examine implementing the ‘Elcita’ model that is being put in place in the Electronic City in the Mahadevapura zone also. In addition to this, the K10 system will be implemented to ensure free flow of rainwater,” the minister said.

More from Bangalore

Ashwathnarayan also called for cooperation from the tech sector to help retain the status of the “Bangalore brand”.
The IT sector representatives told the minister they were concerned over the losses caused by the heavy rains and flooding.

