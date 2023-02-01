Mining baron Reddy fields wife from Ballari against BJP-MLA brother

Days after announcing his new party — Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha — and announcing his candidature from Gangavathi Assembly segment in Karnataka’s Koppal district, former state minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Tuesday announced that his wife, Aruna Lakshmi, will contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Ballari City Assembly constituency, at present represented by his brother, G Somashekara Reddy, for BJP.

Their third brother, G Karunakara Reddy, is a BJP MLA from Harapanahalli seat, and close friend Sriramulu a BJP legislator from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district. The latter is also a minister in Basavaraj Bommai government.

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday, Janardhana Reddy said, “You are aware that I am a candidate from Gangavathi. Today I am announcing that my wife Aruna Lakshmi will be the candidate from Ballari City.”

Asked whether she would contest against Somashekara, who is likely to be fielded from the constituency by BJP, Reddy, who was with BJP before severing ties with the ruling party recently, said he does not want to comment on any other party or individual. “We will field candidates wherever we have chances of winning,” he said. “I don’t want to field candidates to defeat someone else. In the next three months, we will travel in the constituencies to ensure they win.”

Somashekar Reddy told the media that he “did not anticipate” that family members would be fielded against him. “Later (I) came to know that my brother was making attempts to field a candidate against me. I will not leave the constituency and will continue to fight the elections.”

Somashekar also said that his brother did not discuss fielding Aruna Lakshmi against him. “Janardhana Reddy invited me to his party and I refused. Probably, that is the reason why they have made Aruna Lakshmi contest against me. I am not sad or in shock. I went to jail for 63 days for my brother,” he told the media.

Janardhana Reddy is accused in an illegal mining scam — he was arrested and released on bail in 2015.