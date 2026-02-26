Migrant woman found dead near farm field in Bengaluru, police suspect strangulation

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances near farm fields in Siddapura in Bengaluru Thursday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Sonali Khatun, a native of Murshidabad, West Bengal, who worked as housekeeping staff with a private company. She lived in Siddapura with her husband, Babu Shek, 33, their two minor children, and her mother, Sayra, 60. A police officer said the couple migrated to Bengaluru about a year ago seeking employment opportunities.
According to the police and family members, Khatun returned home from work around 7.30 pm on Wednesday and informed her husband that she had left her mobile phone at her workplace. She then left again to retrieve it, carrying her husband’s phone with her, but did not return.
“We tried calling her on my phone. It rang once and then got switched off. Despite searching through the night, we had no idea where she was,” Shek told the police.
On Thursday, the police received information about a body found near farmland in Siddapura. Family members went to the location and identified the deceased as Khatun. Preliminary observations suggest that she was strangled, the police said.
“We have registered a murder case under sections for homicide against unknown persons and are investigating to establish the exact circumstances and trace the perpetrators,” an officer from the local Varthur police station said.
The police are questioning locals and examining CCTV footage in the area to track her movements before the incident.
