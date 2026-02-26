Migrant woman found dead near farm field in Bengaluru, police suspect strangulation

The Bengaluru police are questioning locals and examining CCTV footage to track the victim's movements before her murder. (Representative Image)

A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances near farm fields in Siddapura in Bengaluru Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sonali Khatun, a native of Murshidabad, West Bengal, who worked as housekeeping staff with a private company. She lived in Siddapura with her husband, Babu Shek, 33, their two minor children, and her mother, Sayra, 60. A police officer said the couple migrated to Bengaluru about a year ago seeking employment opportunities.

According to the police and family members, Khatun returned home from work around 7.30 pm on Wednesday and informed her husband that she had left her mobile phone at her workplace. She then left again to retrieve it, carrying her husband’s phone with her, but did not return.