MGNREGA repeal: Congress to hold Raj Bhavan Chalo rally in Bengaluru tomorrow

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (in pic) said the state government will urge the Centre to withdraw VB G RAM G, which replaced MGNREGA. (File Photo)

The Congress has announced that it will organise a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest in Bengaluru Tuesday, as part of its campaign against the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Speaking to reporters at the party’s state headquarters Monday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief D K Shivakumar said that though the Congress had plans to gherao the BJP party office, it decided to carry out Raj Bhavan Chalo instead. “All (Congress) legislators must participate in this mandatorily,” he added.

“We are ready to take a decision about MGNREGA repeal in the Assembly as well. We will continue our protest under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi until the scheme is reintroduced,” the Karnataka deputy chief minister further said.