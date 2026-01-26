MGNREGA repeal: Congress to hold Raj Bhavan Chalo rally in Bengaluru tomorrow

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Congress has announced that it will organise a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest in Bengaluru Tuesday, as part of its campaign against the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Speaking to reporters at the party’s state headquarters Monday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief D K Shivakumar said that though the Congress had plans to gherao the BJP party office, it decided to carry out Raj Bhavan Chalo instead. “All (Congress) legislators must participate in this mandatorily,” he added.
“We are ready to take a decision about MGNREGA repeal in the Assembly as well. We will continue our protest under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi until the scheme is reintroduced,” the Karnataka deputy chief minister further said.
On the resolution proposed to be passed in the Assembly, he said that the Karnataka government will urge the Centre to withdraw VB G RAM G, which replaced MGNREGA. “It should be withdrawn in the same manner in which farm laws were withdrawn. BJP-ruled states are not saying anything about it, but it is impossible to implement the new scheme,” he said, noting the financial burden imposed on states under it.
On allegations of irregularities in MGNREGA, Shivakumar challenged those accusing the Congress of the same to come for a debate. “If that is the case, why did they give the award to Kanakapura taluk (for MGNREGA implementation)? If there is irregularity, let them take action,” he added.
A protest will also be held at Freedom Park after the Raj Bhavan Chalo rally. Apart from this, the Congress also announced that it will hold a five-kilometre padayatra in each of the Assembly constituencies in the state Tuesday as part of its campaign.
The BJP, too, announced that it will stage a demonstration along with alliance partner JD(S) in front of the Gandhi statue in the Vidhana Soudha complex Tuesday. Legislators from both parties, under BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, will hold the protest condemning the “goondaism and insult committed” by Congress legislators against the Governor during his address to the joint session of the legislature.
The Opposition has also decided to demand the resignation of Excise Minister R B Thimmapur over alleged corruption charges.
