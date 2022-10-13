Covid-19 pandemic underscores role of MGNREGA as safety net despite shortcomings: Study

About 39 per cent of all job card-holding households interested in working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) 2005 did not get a single day of work in the Covid year of 2020-21, revealed a survey conducted by Bengaluru’s Azim Premji University in partnership with the National Consortium of Civil Society Organisations on NREGA and Collaborative Research and Dissemination (CORD) in November-December 2021 in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

The survey was conducted in 2,000 households across eight blocks in Phulparas (Madhubani) and Chhatapur (Supaul) in Bihar, Bidar (Bidar) and Devadurga (Raichur) in Karnataka, Khalwa (Khandwa) and Ghatigaon (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, and Wardha (Wardha) and Surgana (Nashik) in Maharashtra.

The key findings of this survey were released on October 13.

“Our study shows how much the workers value the need and utility of MGNREGA. More than 8 out of 10 households recommended that MGNREGA should provide 100 days of employment per person per year. We also find a massive extent of underfunding. A conservative estimate yields that the allocations in the surveyed blocks should have been three times the amount that was actually allocated in the year after lockdown to fulfill the true extent of work demand,“ said Rajendran Narayanan, co-author of the study and a faculty member at Azim Premji University.

Ashwini Kulkarni of the NREGA Consortium said “one of the objectives of MGNREGA is as a social protection measure during distress times”. “Covid Pandemic, lockdown created unprecedented distress and MGNREGA, as expected, rose to the need and provided work for many more villages and many more households than in the preceding years. MGNREGA’s role for reducing vulnerability has been reemphasized and continues to be of vital importance in post-pandemic times. We as Civil Society Organizations have the responsibility to convey voices of the people to the policy makers to fine tune the implementation process, this report is an effort in this regard,” he added.

“Across all blocks, roughly 39 per cent of all the job card holding households interested in working in MGNREGA in the Covid year could not get a single day of work while they wanted 77 days of work on average. As per the MGNREGA Management Information System (MIS), the total amount spent on labour in the surveyed blocks in the Covid year (FY 2020-21) was Rs 152.68 crores. As per our conservative estimate, to fulfill the true demand for work in these blocks, the allocated labour budget should have been Rs 474.27 crores, i.e., more than 3 times the amount actually spent on wages,” said one of the key findings of the study.

“The most frequently mentioned reason for not getting as much work as needed, across all blocks, was lack of adequate works being sanctioned/opened. On average, 63% of all job card holding households cited this reason in the surveyed blocks. On average, only 36% of all households that worked in the Covid year got their wages within 15 days. For households who found work in both the periods (pre-Covid and Covid), increased earnings from MGNREGA were able to compensate for somewhere between 20 to 80 percent of income loss depending on the block. For households who had not worked in the pre-Covid year but did find work during the Covid year, we find that MGNREGA earnings compensated for anywhere between 20% and 100% of income lost from other sources,” the study said.

Advertisement

“More than 8 in 10 households recommended that MGNREGA should be 100 days per person per year and 3 out of 5 households said that MGNREGA contributed positively to overall development in their village. Despite low wages and payment delays, MGNREGA clearly made a difference during the pandemic, insuring some of the most vulnerable households against income losses. But it fell quite a bit short of fully protecting households either because it did not meet their demand or completely excluded them from the programme,” the study added.

Recommending massive expansion of the programme to deal with high work demand, the study also the government should ensure that computerised receipts are given to the workers for work demanded.

“Update job cards with work done, wages earned etc. In addition to manual updating of information on job cards, equip each panchayat to a job card printing facility similar to passbook updation facilities in banks. Ensure that wage slips with details of wages and work details are printed and provided to workers after Funds transfer orders are generated. Prominently display a ‘Know Your Rights (KYR)’ concerning MGNREGA and banking rights in public places,” the study recommended.

Advertisement

“Ensure that the GPs (gram panchayats) get funds in advance and have more authority in sanctioning works. This will ensure that the mandate of the 73rd constitutional amendment is honoured and work is available on demand. Ensure that social audits are strengthened with timely and adequate funds. Bring every agency involved, including payment intermediaries like NCPI (National Payments Corporation of India), banks, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) etc. within the ambit of social audits with clear penalty norms in case of violations,” said the recommendations of the authors to the government.