Bengaluru Metro Pink Line ready, residents criticise ‘delay’ until PM visit

Bengaluru residents have demanded that the government open the elevated section of the metro’s Pink Line before its November 13 inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arguing that the delayed project should not be “further delayed”.

Last week, the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety granted clearance for the 7.5-km first phase of the line, expected to cover six stations–Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM Bangalore, and JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. The Jayadeva Hospital stop will provide an interchange with the Yellow Line.

An official said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the date and that he is likely to attend another programme in Mysuru the same day.

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar wrote a letter to Modi on October 6, requesting him to inaugurate the line.

The Bengaluru Navanirmana Party said on X that the project was already delayed by six years and that all the state capital needed now was an opening date for the metro section.

WHAT EXACTLY ARE YOU WAITING FOR? 6 years of delays.

6 years of broken deadlines.

And now, even when the Pink Line is finally ready, Bengaluru is still being made to wait. For what? A VIP ribbon-cutting? Dear Mr. @Tejasvi_Surya , Bengaluru wants a date, not another ceremony. Bengaluru needs its Metro. Enough excuses. Enough delays. Give Bengaluru an opening date. NOW. STOP VIP CULTURE! — Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) (@NammaBNP) October 30, 2026

An X user, Ramachandra M, wrote, “The PM will be flying down all the way from Delhi, to Bengaluru, to inaugurate a bloody 7.5 km metro lane—splurging crores of taxpayers’ money for a few hours’ PR circus and consequently causing huge inconvenience to the public on a weekday. Boy, we can’t be a serious country. It’s a bloody metro lane, man; not a global dais where you’re the raison d’être. For heaven’s sake, leave the inauguration and other menial jobs to the rank and file of the concerned department #NammaMetro”

Pradeep E, another X user, said, “Bengaluru Metro Pink Line is ready but will open only when the PM is available for inauguration, probably mid-Nov. Some things never change. People struggle in traffic for years amidst project delays, but without the presence of political biggies, it can’t be opened.”

A third user, Manish, said, “Just to wave hand you want to travel to #Bengaluru @narendramodi ji? Why can’t it be done virtually? You can save fuel wastage and hardship for citizens.”

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Big day for Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya

Meanwhile, Bangalore South MP and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya wrote on X that Modi had consistently prioritised Bengaluru’s infrastructure and connectivity.

“It’s official! A historic milestone for Bengaluru! Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate Namma Metro’s Pink Line on November 13. He will travel from Tavarekere to IIMB-Bilekahalli Station and launch the services.

With this, Bengaluru Metro will cross the 100 km milestone, reaching 103.6 km and becoming India’s second-largest Metro network after Delhi!

In 2014, Bengaluru had just 7 km of operational Metro. Today, that network has grown nearly 15-fold, with over 96 km added since 2014. Prime Minister Modi has consistently prioritised Bengaluru’s infrastructure and connectivity, making this remarkable transformation possible. This is another major step towards easing traffic congestion, improving quality of life and building a Bengaluru where public transport comes first. A big day for Bengaluru. Many more milestones ahead!” he wrote.

Besides the elevated section, the 21.25-km line–between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara–will have a 13.76-km underground corridor. The line will have 18 stations and provide connectivity to MG Road, Pottery Town, IIM Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th phase, Hulimavu, and other areas.