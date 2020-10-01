scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 01, 2020
Watch: Bengaluru airport customs find 400 gm of Methaqualone inside handbag

Preliminary probe suggested that the Methaqualone was smuggled by a Nigerian national, who was arrested with ecstasy pills worth around Rs 1 crore on September 10.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | October 1, 2020 11:34:25 am
Methaqualone, Methaqualone bengaluru airport, Methaqualone bengaluru airport customs, bengaluru city newsThe substance was found inside a black handbag which was shipped to the Bengaluru airport cargo wing along with a few clothes on Monday. (Representational)

At least 400 gm of ‘Methaqualone’, a banned sedative substance, worth Rs 20 lakh were seized from a leather bag, by custom officials at the Courier Centre in Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday.

The substance was found inside a black handbag which was shipped to the Bengaluru airport cargo wing along with a few clothes on Monday. Preliminary probe suggested that the Methaqualone was smuggled by a Nigerian national, who was arrested with ecstasy pills worth around Rs 1 crore on September 10.

“Customs at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Courier Centre detected 400 gms of Methaqualone (Rs 20 Lakhs-Approx) concealed in leather bag, consigned to Nigerian, who was already arrested in recent case of 1.988 kgs of ‘Ecstacy pills’ seized at the same Centre,” a statement by the customs department read.

“The handbag, which came in the courier, was scanned following which the substance was found in the base of the bag,” an official said.

