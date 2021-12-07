Bengaluru: One dead, several injured as Mercedes car crashes into number of vehicles

A 36-year-old restaurant employee died and several people were injured after a speeding Mercedes Benz car crashed into a number of vehicles in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Hari Mahanth, who hailed from Assam and was a resident of Bhoopasandra. He had been working as a valet parking driver for the last 10 years.

At around 2.35 pm on Tuesday, the speeding car, which was driven by businessman and defence colony resident Suvidh Chardio, first crashed into a motorcycle. The rider, Anand Kumar S, fell from the impact of the collision and was injured.

But the Mercedes sped on and next hit an Alto. Mahanth, who was taking the car out from the parking lot, died due to the crash.

After that, the Mercedes next crashed into a Swift and two autorickshaws, leaving many injured. At least six people — Mahesh (27), Vidhyashree (22), N Srinivas (26), Najeeb (38), Krishna (30) and Anand Kumar (36) — were injured in the series of accidents.

The Ulsoor police said that they have registered a case under IPC sections 279, 337 and 304 (a).

Chardio was also injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. He was overspeeding, lost control and crashed into a number of vehicles, a police officer said.