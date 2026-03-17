Men abduct 23-year-old to delete video with girl from his phone in Bengaluru, held

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The police said on Tuesday that they arrested two men for allegedly abducting a 23-year-old juice shop worker in east Bengaluru, adding that they were on the lookout for three others wanted in the case.
The police identified the arrested men as Sajid, 23, a Blinkit worker from TC Palya, and Subramani, 19, a bakery worker. Three others, including an autorickshaw driver, are being traced.
According to the police, the incident was reported from KR Pura on the night of March 14, when Shabir, a native of Assam, was picked up in an autorickshaw around 11.15 pm near his friend’s house in Laxmisagar Layout.
The police said that a day earlier, Shabir had recorded a video purportedly showing one of his abductors with a girl.
“The accused objected to the video, abducted the victim, took him towards Ramamurthy Nagar, and forced him to delete it from his phone before letting him go,” a police officer said.
Shabir was traced around 2.30 am and later taken home by his relatives.
Shabir’s friend Faizu, a security guard, alerted the police after he went missing.
The police booked the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 140 (kidnapping or abducting a person with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine them at the KR Pura police station.
The police said further investigation was underway in the case.
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