Men abduct 23-year-old to delete video with girl from his phone in Bengaluru, held

The Bengaluru police identified the arrested men as Subramani, 19, a bakery worker and Sajid, 23, a Blinkit worker from TC Palya,

The police said on Tuesday that they arrested two men for allegedly abducting a 23-year-old juice shop worker in east Bengaluru, adding that they were on the lookout for three others wanted in the case.

The police identified the arrested men as Sajid, 23, a Blinkit worker from TC Palya, and Subramani, 19, a bakery worker. Three others, including an autorickshaw driver, are being traced.

According to the police, the incident was reported from KR Pura on the night of March 14, when Shabir, a native of Assam, was picked up in an autorickshaw around 11.15 pm near his friend’s house in Laxmisagar Layout.