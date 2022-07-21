Final verdict on Mekedatu project likely by next week: CM Bommai

The final verdict on the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery is expected to be delivered by next week and work on the project would be taken up after getting the clearance for the Detailed Project Report, which has already been prepared by the state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons after offering the traditional Bagina to the Cauvery at the KRS dam he said that the proposed project would meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and Mandya. Action is being taken to get necessary clearances for the project, he added.

Referring to the work being undertaken to modernise the canal networks in the Cauvery basin, Bommai said about 15 lakh acres are under irrigation in the area which can be expanded with the completion of these works.

Bommai said Mysore Sugar Company or Mysugar factory would be retained in the government sector and reopened in the second or third week of August and that action has been taken to reopen the factory after holding discussions with the farmers. The state government would provide necessary funds and working capital to resume its operations, he also said.

The Karnataka chief minister said that the Visvesvaraya canal is being modernised at a cost of Rs 560 crore. Bommai also said that the branch canals have been repaired to enable a smooth flow of water and the works on sub-distributor laterals of the Visvesvaraya canal are being completed. Modernisation of the Kabini and Harangi branch canals of 300 km length would also be taken up, he added.

Expressing his happiness at the water level in all the four reservoirs of the Cauvery basin this year, Bommai said, “Cauvery is the lifeline of the state. It is our duty to make good use of the beautiful waters of mother Cauvery.”

He recalled the sacrifice and dedication of the maharajas of Mysore and Sir M Visvesvaraya in building the KRS dam.

Referring to work on the replacement of 136 crest gates of the KRS dam, Bommai said the work is on and only 61 gates remain to be replaced. They would be replaced within a year and a KRS festival would be observed in a grand way once the work is completed, he added.

Replying to a question on KRS Brindavan Gardens losing its glory over the years, Bommai said a modernisation plan would be approved with added attractions.