Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent Central Water Commission (CWC) clearance for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu drinking water project to mitigate Bengaluru’s water crisis.

The DPR for the Rs 6,000-crore Mekedatu drinking water supply project (Balancing Reservoir), proposed near the Tamil Nadu border, was submitted in January 2019. However, the CWC returned the project report in June this year with observations, and Karnataka re-submitted it in August with necessary clarifications, according to the letter sent on Monday.

The letter comes two days after Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar demanded that the Central Government grant necessary forest and environmental clearances for the project.