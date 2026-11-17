Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent Central Water Commission (CWC) clearance for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu drinking water project to mitigate Bengaluru’s water crisis.
The DPR for the Rs 6,000-crore Mekedatu drinking water supply project (Balancing Reservoir), proposed near the Tamil Nadu border, was submitted in January 2019. However, the CWC returned the project report in June this year with observations, and Karnataka re-submitted it in August with necessary clarifications, according to the letter sent on Monday.
The letter comes two days after Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar demanded that the Central Government grant necessary forest and environmental clearances for the project.
The Mekedatu dam project is located in Bengaluru South (formerly Ramanagaram) district, about 100 km south of Bengaluru and close to where the Cauvery enters Tamil Nadu.
The dam, with a proposed capacity of 48 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), aims to solve drinking water issues in Bengaluru and surrounding towns.
In the letter, Gowda also asked the Centre to curb the powers of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for repeatedly directing Karnataka to release water despite deficit rainfall. He said Karnataka has received 60 per cent less rainfall this year, and the state’s reservoirs did not fill even 50 to 55 per cent of their capacity.
Despite the very poor storage position in Karnataka reservoirs, the CWMA has been repeatedly directing Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, he said in the letter.
He also said that if the directions of CWMA to release water are fully complied with, all the state’s reservoirs will become dry and empty shortly. In such a situation, the scarcity of drinking water would undoubtedly reach an alarming position.
“The Cauvery Water Management problem in Karnataka can be attributed mainly to two reasons: (i) The Tribunal, as soon as it was formed in 1990, passed an interim order directing Karnataka to release 205 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu annually, and it also fixed a monthly schedule for 12 months for making such releases. No other tribunal in the country had ever passed such an interim order fixing a monthly schedule of deliveries, (ii) The allocation made by the tribunal to Karnataka was far less than what the state was eligible for. The tribunal also glaringly displayed gross discrimination against Karnataka in many aspects while passing its Final Award in February 2007,” he added.
On the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery river link project, the proposal is to divert 147 TMC of Godavari water to the Cauvery.
Gowda said the tentative allocation is Telangana 45 TMC, Andhra Pradesh 43.8 TMC, Tamil Nadu 40.9 TMC, Karnataka 15.9 TMC and Puducherry 2.1 TMC. He said that Karnataka has strongly urged the National Water Development Agency to raise its share to be on par with other states, and asked the Jal Shakti Ministry to do so “on principles of equity and natural justice.”