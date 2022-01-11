Mekedatu march: National child rights body seeks action against DK Shivakumar

National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Karnataka state police chief requesting action against Congress leader DK Shivakumar, for failing to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with schoolchildren during the Mekedatu Padayatre protest, or ‘walk for water’.

The letter by Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of NCPCR, to Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood, said, “The Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of a video uploaded on Twitter wherein it can be seen that KPCC President DK Shivakumar met school children during the event “Mekedatu Padayatre”, thereby indulging children into political activity. In the said video, it can further be seen that the children as well as KPCC President (DK Shivakumar) are without masks further failing to follow Covid- 19 appropriate behaviour.”

On Monday, the second day of the Mekedatu march, DK Shivakumar and other leaders met schoolchildren in uniform, without Covid protocols being followed. The Karnataka Congress chief later posted a video on Twitter, stating, “Do you hear this? This the future of Karnataka speaking! We will fight for our rights and win. #Mekedatu #NammaNeeruNammaHakku”

The NCPCR asked the police to “ensure welfare and safety of children” and submit an action taken report in seven days.

“In view of the above, the Commission deems it appropriate to take cognizance U/s 13 (1) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005 and observes prima-facie violation of provisions under Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the letter said.