Meghalaya woman found dead in Bengaluru room; police suspect suicide

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A woman from Meghalaya was found dead in her rented accommodation in north Bengaluru on Thursday evening. The police suspect it to be a suicide following a strained relationship with her live-in partner, though the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, officers said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Kong Agatha Ba Ithianghun Khongwet, 34, a native of Tangmang village in Meghalaya. She has been residing with her partner, a Manipur man identified as Nawaz Sharif, for the past three years at Sanjeevini Nagar in Hebbal under the jurisdiction of the Kodigehalli police station.
According to the police, Khongwet was found dead between 7 pm and 7.30 pm. “We are awaiting the autopsy report for further procedure. An investigation is ongoing,” a police officer said on Friday.
Police sources said the couple frequently argued, allegedly over trust issues and suspicions regarding Sharif’s phone conversations. On the day of the incident, the couple is said to have had an argument after Khongwet suspected him of speaking to another woman while he was on a call with his mother. Following the altercation, Sharif reportedly left the house. The police suspect that Khongwet died by suicide during this time.
Meanwhile, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Bengaluru Unit, expressed condolences and said the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear. In a statement, the union said that while the case is being treated as a suspected suicide, other possibilities cannot be ruled out. Members of the union visited the spot and extended support to her friends, while urging authorities to ensure a fair investigation.
A case has been registered as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) at the Kodigehalli police station. “We are questioning Nawaz Sharif. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, and we are awaiting the post-mortem report,” the police said.
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