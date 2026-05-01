Meghalaya woman found dead in Bengaluru room; police suspect suicide

The police suspect the woman died by suicide following a strained relationship with her live-in partner, though the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

A woman from Meghalaya was found dead in her rented accommodation in north Bengaluru on Thursday evening. The police suspect it to be a suicide following a strained relationship with her live-in partner, though the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, officers said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kong Agatha Ba Ithianghun Khongwet, 34, a native of Tangmang village in Meghalaya. She has been residing with her partner, a Manipur man identified as Nawaz Sharif, for the past three years at Sanjeevini Nagar in Hebbal under the jurisdiction of the Kodigehalli police station.

According to the police, Khongwet was found dead between 7 pm and 7.30 pm. “We are awaiting the autopsy report for further procedure. An investigation is ongoing,” a police officer said on Friday.