scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Mega Siddaramaiah birthday bash in Karnataka today

A massive cloth banner, a music album and food for 5 lakh people are among the highlights of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday celebrations today

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 3, 2022 2:53:09 pm
pm modi, modi visit karnataka, leader of opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah, what did siddaramaiah say, modi rally karnataka, Siddaramaiah modi, Congress, BJP, Indian Express NewsFormer Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (PTI)

A cloth banner running for a length of 3 km with pictures from his life, a music album with songs about him, and a meal for 5 lakh supporters are among the highlights of the 75th birthday celebrations of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah being held in Karnataka’s Davangere on Wednesday.

The 75th birthday celebration of the Congress leader has been put together by several supporters of the former chief minister in an attempt to display the popular support and the financial backing that he enjoys in the Congress in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 state polls, which the party feels is likely to swing in its favour.

Top Congress leaders including AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary K C Venugopal, and the state Congress chief D K Shivakumar are among the prominent guests for the event. Missing from the attendance list at the event are veteran Congress leaders K H Muniyappa and S R Patil who are opposed to Siddaramaiah’s dominance in the Congress.

The celebrations are being held at the Shamanur Palace Grounds in the Davangere region of central Karnataka, which is considered centrally located and accessible to people from all corners of the state. Davangere is also considered an auspicious site to begin campaigns since the Congress in the past has won state elections when the poll bugle has been sounded from this region.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Also Read |Siddaramaiah birthday bash plan brings CM race, Shivakumar rivalry back in spotlight

While the city has been flooded with posters and cut-outs of Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, a cloth banner running for a 3km stretch is one of the highlights of the celebrations. The banner showcasing the life of Siddaramaiah in the form of a film reel has been created by a supporter from Saundatti, identified as Anand Chopra. The banner was printed in Surat and brought to Davangere on Tuesday.

A music album created to mark Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday has songs saying he is 75 like India, which celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence this August 15. Songs praising Siddaramaiah as a political leader and casting him as the future chief minister of the state are also part of the album.

The cooking for the event began on July 27 and the local caterers have made as many as 6 lakh Mysore Pak sweets to be distributed. As many as 400 food stalls will be serving Bisi Bele Bath, Veg Pulao, Curd Rice, and Mysore Pak for the expected 5 lakh participants in the celebration on Wednesday afternoon.

A cultural program is also arranged to mark the celebrations with a laser show. “It is only an Amrithotsav for the birthday and not a Siddaramautsav. It is also a celebration of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” Siddaramaiah said ahead of the event. “The Congress party will be strengthened by the event,” he said.

Unlike a birthday celebration for former BJP CM B S Yediyurappa, which even Opposition leaders like Siddaramaiah attended, the Siddaramaiah celebrations are largely a Congress event with no Opposition leaders in attendance.

The Congress leadership has tried to reduce the focus on the event for Siddaramaiah with AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal visiting a Lingayat mutt in the region to draw the support of the dominant Lingayat community in north Karnataka.

More from Bangalore

“We have nothing to worry about Siddaramautsav. We are devotees of God Siddarama. We perform utsava for God every day,” Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in response to the grand celebrations.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:53:09 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
Govind Pansare murder case

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders
Yes Bank-DHFL case

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders

One word a day – Astrobee
UPSC Essentials

One word a day – Astrobee

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement