Meet Jenifar Russel, a Swiggy delivery executive contesting Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore Central

A food delivery executive for Swiggy, Jenifar J. Russel is one among 22 candidates battling the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore Central constituency.

Formerly a telecom engineer, Russel says that his decision to fight the elections came from his impulsive thought to “do something challenging.” Russel says to understand the issues people face, he had to quit his well paying job and get ground experience. For this, he decided to join Uber as a driver partner. He then quit Uber to join Swiggy as a delivery executive.

Russel told indianexpress.com that he gained the confidence to become a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections after his voluntary involvement – helping people the police station or at the municipality – tasted success right from the beginning.

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Russel is confident of winning, different from what he thought at the start of his campaigning activities in the constituency. “Personally, I have met only 7,000 to 8,000 people but the digital network that I have built as a telecom engineer will play a role in contributing to my victory,” he believes. Interestingly, the independent candidate whose name will appear 13th on the EVMs in Bangalore Central bears the election symbol of a dish antenna.

38-year-old Russel reveals that resigning from his job as a telecom engineer to become a food delivery executive helped him connect to the city better. “Earlier I used to switch on the AC in my car and go to work. Now I’m aware of the pollution levels, potholes on road, traffic problems, parking issues, and foul smell arising from garbage dumping areas. Travelling in a two-wheeler gives me the real feel of the city,” he says. He is now confident of gaining public support from across the state after getting recognised for his good work after being picked as a Member of Parliament.

Having met voters and done his research in and around the constituency, he says each area faces different issues. “While Shantinagar faces parking issues, Shivajinagar bears congested roads,” he says. Russel recommends that elevated parking areas and mandatory allocation of parking zones for each commercial complex in the city would help Bengaluru tackle the issue.

However, finding funds for campaigning was no easy task for the independent candidate. “I never wanted to collect anything (donations). By God’s grace, I got an idea to join Uber (as a driver). This helped me travel across the city and to interact with (even) CEOs and MDs of many companies,” he says.

Once a defence services aspirant, Russel is fond of taking on ‘tough problems’ and this made him pick Bangalore Central, the only constituency in the city that he believes will have a tough triangular contest – apart from his intervention now as well. While incumbent MP PC Mohan is the BJP candidate at Bangalore Central, Congress’ Rizwan Arshad and independent candidate Prakash Raj are the prominent candidates battling the elections from the same constituency.

Russel has a message for voters: “It is the role of the elected MPs to select a Prime Minister. I humbly request each voter to pick the best (candidate as the) MP from your (respective) regions.”