Monday, December 13, 2021
Medical experts advising team treating Group Captain Varun Singh at Bengaluru hospital

Varun Singh is the lone survivor in the December 8 helicopter crash in which the CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives.

Written by Aksheev Thakur | Bengaluru |
Updated: December 13, 2021 9:48:18 pm
Group Captain Varun SinghGroup Captain Varun Singh who survived the chopper crash on December 8 (file photo)

Medical experts from a Bengaluru-based private hospital and a state-run hospital are advising the medical team treating Group Captain Varun Singh at the Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru, sources said.

Without delving into the details, a source at the private hospital said that the Command Hospital is being advised on the usage of special equipment and antibiotics, among others. Notably, the state-run Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) located at the Victoria Hospital has already sent 1,000 square centimetres of cadaver to the Command Hospital.

BMCRI doctors have stated that they can also procure cadaver from skin banks in Mumbai and Chennai in case of any requirement.

Singh is undergoing treatment for serious burn injuries. He is the lone survivor in the December 8 helicopter crash in which the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives. Sources in the Indian Air Force (IAF) revealed that the condition of the officer is critical but stable.

More from Bangalore

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday visited the Command Hospital and assured support from the state government for the treatment of the IAF officer.

