Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Mechanic held from Mysuru for stabbing relative to death at her home in Bengaluru

The Ashoknagar police identified the accused as Nadeem Pasha, a resident of Mandya who works as mechanic. The woman, Kausar Mubeena, worked as a teacher at a school near Lalbagh.

CCTV footage showing Pasha fleeing Mubeena's residence was key for the police to identify the accused, said the investigating officers.
Mechanic held from Mysuru for stabbing relative to death at her home in Bengaluru
A 38-year-old man was held in Mysuru Wednesday for killing a distant relative, a 34-year-old school teacher, at her residence in Bengaluru’s Nanjappa circle near Shanthinagar Monday.

The Ashoknagar police identified the accused as Nadeem Pasha, a resident of Mandya who works as mechanic. The woman, Kausar Mubeena, worked as a teacher at a school near Lalbagh.

A police officer said, “Mubeena was a divorcee and lived with her daughter. Pasha, a distant relative, used to visit her at times and had taken a Rs 90,000 loan from her.”

He added, “On Sunday, Mubeena celebrated her birthday and on Monday, Pasha visited her with a gift. However, when Mubeena asked for her money, an argument broke out and Pasha stabbed her on the neck three times before fleeing from the spot.”

CCTV footage showing Pasha fleeing Mubeena’s residence was key for the police to identify the accused, said the investigating officers. Later, the police also found out that Pasha had asked Mubeena to marry him but she had refused.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) R Srinivas Gowda said the accused and the deceased were not only distant relatives but also close friends.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 21:27 IST
