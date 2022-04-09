Meat sale banned in Bengaluru for Sunday’s Rama Navami festival

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has issued a circular prohibiting animal slaughter and meat sale on account of Rama Navami on Sunday.

The joint director of the municipal corporation’s animal husbandry department issued a circular stating that slaughter houses would have to remain shut and that the sale of meat would be banned in the corporation limits on the occasion of Rama Navami.

The circular was issued on April 6 based on the April 3 order of the corporation’s chief commissioner, Gaurav Gupta.

According to a corporation official, it is a routine order issued every year. “The ban on the sale of meat on Rama Navami has been in place for many years and that is why the order was issued. Just like the ban on meat sale on Gandhi Jayanti and for religious festivals, the sale of meat is banned on Rama Navami,” he said, adding that in a year, meat sale is banned in the Karnataka capital at least on eight occasions.