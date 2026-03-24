MBBS student who lost borrowed money to online gaming dies by suicide in Karnataka

A 21-year-old medical student was found dead in his hostel room at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) in Karnataka on Monday night, the police said, adding that he had lost Rs 70,000 to online gaming.

The police identified the student as Anishkar Chouhan, a native of Kalaburagi and a final-year MBBS student at BRIMS. He is suspected of having killed himself after suffering financial losses from online gaming

The police were alerted after the incident came to light around 12.30 am on Tuesday.

Pradeep Gunti, Superintendent of Police, Bidar, said forensic experts and local police inspected the scene and confirmed the cause of death as suicide. “During the investigation, it was revealed that he had taken loans. Going through his WhatsApp messages, we found that he had been playing online games and borrowed Rs 70,000-80,000 from friends, which he lost to online gaming,” Pradeep said.