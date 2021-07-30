Masked men attack general secretary of Karnataka Private Schools’ Association

The incident caught on CCTV shows Shashikumar alighting from a car, when suddenly a gang of three armed men rush towards him and begin to beat him with weapons.

A gang of three masked men Thursday attacked the general secretary of Karnataka Private Schools’ Association (KAMS) near his house at Mutyalanagar near Vidyaranyapura.

Shashikumar escaped with minor injuries and the incident was caught on CCTV which shows him alighting from a car around 9pm, when suddenly a gang of three armed men rush towards him and begin to beat him with weapons. Shashikumar then quickly gets back into the car to save himself.

Watch: A gang of three men attacked the Karnataka general secretary of the Private Schools’ Association (KAMS) near his house at Mutyalanagar near Vidyaranyapura on Thursday night. @IndianExpress More details: https://t.co/dNyZPQVn3V pic.twitter.com/9Y9jSr6fL9 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) July 30, 2021

Kumar pulled out a licenced gun in self-defence but by then, the attackers fled the spot. “We have filed a case and are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the attackers,” said a police official.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Shashikumar said, “I have no idea who could be behind the attack. I was on the phone when I returned home with my driver and got down to enter the house. Three men ran towards my car and hit me with an iron rod. I got inside the car and shut the door but the accused tried to break the glass and when I pulled out my licensed pistol, the attackers fled.”

Shashikumar alleged the incident comes after he has been vocal about non-payment of fees causing a collapse of private schools.

Meanwhile, officials from Jalahalli police station said the investigation is ongoing and all CCTV footage have been collected to track down the trio. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.