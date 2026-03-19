No degree required: How this Bengaluru initiative is making complex art history accessible to public

An online platform-based initiative, IMPART, launched a new iteration this March to build public engagement with art, among other purposes. Like the Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru, it operates under the aegis of the Art and Photography Foundation, and was formerly known as the MAP Academy.

The platform, accessible at imp-art.org, contains various resources such as an Encyclopaedia of Art with over 2,500 entries, various learning resources and educational programmes, write-ups on various topics by experts (via the digital magazine Perspective), and collaborative efforts – such as the recent exhibit at the Museum of Art and Photography, highlighting historical botanical art and diagrams.