Mantri Greens residents worried about demolition after BBMP says complex built on encroached land

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) head office. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) head office.

Residents of Mantri greens apartment in Sampige road, Malleshwaram are worried after the news of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) plans to demolish the apartments and Mantri Mall following directions from the Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court.

Recently, the Regional Commissioner ruled that the land on which Mantri Square and Mantri Greens apartment stand belongs to the BBMP, and directed the civic body to take possession of the land.

Puttasawamy Gowda, President of the Mantri greens apartment complex association said, “We all residents are tense since there is no proper communication by the BBMP or the apartment builder regarding the case. As we know this property has been developed on land purchased by National Textiles Corporation in the auction.”

According to the BBMP, the apartment complex and mall have been constructed on the land that earlier housed Raja Mill, which was only marked for industrial purposes at Hanumanthapura village.

BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said, “We will conduct the survey to re-ascertain the extent of encroachment has made by the builder. The drawings prepared by the Additional Director (Land Records) shows there is an encroachment of 37 guntas of Jakkarayanakere under survey number 56, and 3.31 acres of the village road.

