Manthan, the annual defence innovation event, to be part of Aero India 2023

The defence ministry said Friday that Manthan 2023, its annual defence innovation event, would be the flagship technology showcase event at this year’s Aero India show in Bengaluru.

The Manthan platform will bring leading innovators, startups, micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME), incubators, academia and investors from the defence and aerospace ecosystem under one roof. Manthan is being organised by the ministry’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and will be held on February 15. iDEX’s objective is to create an ecosystem to foster innovation and technology development in defence and aerospace.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the next edition of Defence India Startup Challenges (DISC) on cybersecurity.

Manthan 2023 will have many firsts, including the establishment of the iDEX Investor Hub and MoUs with investors. It will provide an overview on the future vision and initiatives of iDEX to galvanise the startup ecosystem in the defence sector.

The defence minister, chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, ministry officials, innovators, and startups will attend the event.

Till date, iDEX has launched eight rounds of DISC and received more than 6,850 applications from innovators. It is funding and mentoring 190 startups or MSMEs to provide cutting-edge solutions to the armed forces.