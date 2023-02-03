scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Manthan, the annual defence innovation event, to be part of Aero India 2023

The Manthan platform will bring leading innovators, startups, MSMEs, incubators, academia and investors from the defence and aerospace ecosystem under one roof.

Manthan 2023 will have many firsts, including the establishment of the iDEX Investor Hub and MoUs with investors.

The defence ministry said Friday that Manthan 2023, its annual defence innovation event, would be the flagship technology showcase event at this year’s Aero India show in Bengaluru.

The Manthan platform will bring leading innovators, startups, micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME), incubators, academia and investors from the defence and aerospace ecosystem under one roof. Manthan is being organised by the ministry’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and will be held on February 15. iDEX’s objective is to create an ecosystem to foster innovation and technology development in defence and aerospace.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the next edition of Defence India Startup Challenges (DISC) on cybersecurity.

Manthan 2023 will have many firsts, including the establishment of the iDEX Investor Hub and MoUs with investors. It will provide an overview on the future vision and initiatives of iDEX to galvanise the startup ecosystem in the defence sector.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

The defence minister, chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, ministry officials, innovators, and startups will attend the event.

More from Bangalore

Till date, iDEX has launched eight rounds of DISC and received more than 6,850 applications from innovators. It is funding and mentoring 190 startups or MSMEs to provide cutting-edge solutions to the armed forces.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 20:09 IST
Next Story

Pathu Thala song Namma Satham: AR Rahman croons for Silambarasan; fans say track is a perfect combo of ‘class and mass’

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close