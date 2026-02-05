How a man’s death in hit-and-run accident near Bengaluru turned out to be a cold-blooded murder by his wife and her lover

The Sulibele police in Bengaluru Rural district Thursday arrested a woman, her alleged lover and two others for the murder of her husband, a crime that was initially allegedly made to appear as a road accident in Hoskote taluk.

On January 24, the body of Ashok, 40, was found near a curve on a village road in the Siddhenahalli village of Hoskote taluk of the Bengaluru Rural district, The death was first believed to be the result of a hit-and-run accident. However, discrepancies at the scene and residents’ doubts led the police to conduct a deeper probe.

Investigations revealed that Ashok was killed as part of a premeditated conspiracy, the police said. His wife Pushpa, 33, and her alleged lover Devraj, 33, along with two associates, Munindra and Siddappa, were arrested and booked for murder.