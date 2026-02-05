How a man’s death in hit-and-run accident near Bengaluru turned out to be a cold-blooded murder by his wife and her lover

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Sulibele police in Bengaluru Rural district Thursday arrested a woman, her alleged lover and two others for the murder of her husband, a crime that was initially allegedly made to appear as a road accident in Hoskote taluk.
On January 24, the body of Ashok, 40, was found near a curve on a village road in the Siddhenahalli village of Hoskote taluk of the Bengaluru Rural district, The death was first believed to be the result of a hit-and-run accident. However, discrepancies at the scene and residents’ doubts led the police to conduct a deeper probe.
Investigations revealed that Ashok was killed as part of a premeditated conspiracy, the police said. His wife Pushpa, 33, and her alleged lover Devraj, 33, along with two associates, Munindra and Siddappa, were arrested and booked for murder.
According to the police, Ashok and Pushpa had been married for 17 years and had three children. Ashok recently developed a habit of consuming alcohol and allegedly subjected Pushpa to physical and mental harassment, said the police.
During this period, Pushpa came into contact with Devraj, a Nandini milk tanker driver from the same village who frequently visited her petty shop, the police said. The two had gradually grown close and been in a relationship for nearly two years, they said.
Ashok reportedly began suspecting the relationship, leading to frequent quarrels. He allegedly closely monitored Pushpa’s movements, restricting her meetings with Devraj. Police said this prompted Pushpa and Devraj to hatch a plan to eliminate Ashok, with Devraj allegedly assuring her of support for her and her children.
On January 24, Devraj, along with Munindra and Siddappa, allegedly took Ashok out on the pretext of drinking alcohol. Near a lake, Ashok was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod and killed. The accused then dumped the body near a roadside curve to make the death appear accidental, the police said.
Pushpa later approached the police and lodged a complaint claiming her husband had died in a road accident. However, investigators found inconsistencies. “The nature of injuries and the crime scene did not match an accident. The post-mortem report confirmed it was a case of murder,” a police officer said.
Based on further investigation and questioning, as Ashok was last seen with the accused, all four allegedly confessed to the crime. Further investigation is underway.
