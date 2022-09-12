Manoj Baadkar is new Commander of Coast Guard Western Region

Inspector General Manoj Vasant Baadkar took over as the Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Western Region on Monday. He will be heading the service for the entire Western Region, including the states of Maharashtra, Goa Kerala and Karnataka as well as Lakshadweep.

Prior to being promoted to the rank of inspector general in 2018 and being appointed as chairman of the Coast Guard Services Board in Delhi, Baadkar has been the head of the Indian Coast Guard for the state of Karnataka from 2006 to 2008, and for Goa from 2013 to 2018. In 36 years of his illustrious career, he has commanded several Coast Guard ships and stations.

Baadkar hails from a humble background in Karwar in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada district and is an alumnus of St Joseph’s High School and Government Arts and Science College, Karwar.