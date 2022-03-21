Mango yield to take a hit in Karnataka due to extended monsoon, say experts

Hormonal imbalance in mango flowering patterns caused by the high moisture content in soil is likely to result in a decline in mango yield in the state this year, say Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) officials. Officials say that a slump in hermaphrodite flowers, key for a good yield, was observed in mango trees across the state.

KSMDMCL managing director CG Nagaraju told The Indian Express: “This year the mango yield in the market might be affected since the monsoon extended till December and the high moisture has led to the hormonal imbalance in the flowering pattern. Adverse weather conditions, unseasonal rainfall and high pest and disease cases increased the flower drop and reduced the yield. Mangoes generally require a good drought and harsh winter. This year, we got neither.”

“Unseasonal rain lashed the state last year and the climatic conditions led to delayed and poor flowering. The high moisture content in soil after heavy and untimely rain has led to vegetative growth and not floral growth in mango trees,” he said.

In Karnataka, mango orchards are spread across 1.8 lakh hectares of land in Kolar, Ramanagara, Chickballapur and parts of the Bengaluru rural district in the south Karnataka region and Dharwad and Belagavi in the northern Karnataka region.

The farmers are worried about the poor yield due to the untimely rain. “The flowering of a few varieties like ‘Alphonso’ and ‘Sindhura’ starts in December but this year, there is hardly any flowering in Chikkaballapura and few flowering on the trees only started after February,” K. Srinivas Gowda, president of Chickballapur Mango Growers’ Association, told The Indian Express.

Karnataka grows Badami, Mallika, Neelam, Malgova, Kalapad, Sindhura, Alphonso, Totapuri and other varieties of mangoes.