Mangaluru: Woman hit by speeding BMW dies at hospital

A 47-year-old woman riding a scooter, who was hit by a speeding BMW car after it jumped the divider, died at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday. The accident took place on April 9.

The doctors declared the woman, identified as Preethi Manoj, brain dead and later, her family members decided to donate her organs.

Preethi, who was on her two-wheeler, was left critically injured after the accident, the police said. A seven-year-old child, Amay Jayadevan, who was in a different car, was also injured in the accident but has reportedly recovered.

The police have arrested 30-year-old Shravan Kumar, the driver of the BMW car, and have booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 308, 337 and 338 for rash driving.