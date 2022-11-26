scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Mangaluru temple authorities approach police over claims of being terror target, UAPA case registered

The complaint was filed after an unknown outfit claimed that the suspect of the accidental blast in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru was ferrying an IED to target the Kadri temple in Mangaluru City.

On November 19, a blast occurred in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru while Mohammed Shariq, a suspect in the case, was being ferried by a local driver identified as Purushottam Poojary. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Following a statement by an unknown outfit called the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), which claimed that the suspect of the accidental blast in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru was ferrying an IED to target the Kadri temple in Mangaluru City, the temple officials Friday filed a complaint against unknown persons.

Based on the complaint, the Mangaluru police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation against unknown persons. The complaint was filed by the executive officer of the Shree Manjunatha Temple at Kadri in Mangaluru, Jayamma, a government official.

Explained |Mangaluru blast case: Who are the men suspected to have aided Mohammed Shariq?

In the complaint Jayamma said that the IRC statement, that the suspect of the accidental blast case, Mohammed Shariq (24), had the Kadri temple in target, must be taken seriously and investigated by the police since a large number of devotees visit the temple.

On November 19, a blast occurred in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru while Shariq was being ferried by a local driver identified as Purushottam Poojary. The police probe has found out that Shariq was traveling in the guise of one Premraj Hutagi and was carrying an IED to an undisclosed location.

Shariq, who suffered 40 per cent burns, is still undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mangaluru and is yet to be interrogated by the police.

Also Read |Passenger who carried IED that exploded in Mangaluru auto-rickshaw is missing accused in terror case

On November 24, the IRC issued a statement claiming that Shariq was planning to target the Kadri temple in Mangaluru. “Although this operation didn’t meet its objectives, we still consider it a success from a tradecraft and tactics point of view as the brother, in spite of being wanted and being pursued by the state and central agencies, was not only able to successfully evade them but even prepared and mounted an attack,” said a message released by IRC Thursday.

“We are only responding to the worst form of state terrorism,” the IRC note added. Police sources said IRC is an unknown organisation with no prior history of activities in Karnataka.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 04:51:26 pm
