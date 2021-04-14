Mangaluru sea accident: Indian Navy deployed as search for 9 missing fishermen intensifies

"Two specialist diving teams are undertaking snag line search in the area in an effort to locate the sunk fishing craft," the Indian Navy confirmed.

A day after three fishermen drowned to death and nine others went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Mangaluru coast on Tuesday, the search was intensified for the others with the Indian Navy deployed its surface and air assets.

Patrol vessel INS Subhadra reached the site — 40 nautical miles west of New Mangalore — during the early hours of Wednesday from Karwar with a diving team. “Two specialist diving teams are undertaking snag line search in the area in an effort to locate the sunk fishing craft,” the Indian Navy confirmed.

Indian Naval ships, aircarft deployed for search and rescue operations in #Mangaluru for 9 more missing fishermen after their boat collided with a ship yesterday. 3 bodies recovered, 2 others rescued yesterday. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/x5X7QX1vaJ — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 14, 2021

In addition to this, Indian naval ships Tillanchang and Kalpeni along with naval aircraft from Goa are also deployed in the area to augment search and rescue efforts of the India Coast Guard (ICG) vessels.

The accident took place at around 2 am on April 13 when a Singapore-registered container ship, ‘MV APL LE HAVRE’ collided with IFB Rabah, the mechanised fishing boat which had 14 fishermen on board.

The ICG rescued two members — Sunil Das (34) from West Bengal and Velmurukan (37) from Tamil Nadu — successfully after which they were shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru-Udupi. An official statement from the ICG identified the deceased as Manik Das (40) from West Bengal, Alaxander (45) and his uncle aged 50 from Tamil Nadu.

He had communicated to the authorities that seven out of the 14 crew members were from Tamil Nadu while the others were from West Bengal and Odisha.