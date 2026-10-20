Pre-arrest police inquiry that cleared Mangaluru priest in Pocso case under scrutiny

Two days after a church priest in Karnataka’s Mangaluru was arrested over allegations of sexually abusing minor boys, a police inquiry conducted before his arrest has come under scrutiny because the report concluded that allegations against him could not be substantiated.

The police arrested Father Cyprian Pinto, associated with St Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia, Mangaluru, at a relative’s house Sunday in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The inquiry, conducted by the Mangaluru South police and detailed in a September 8 report, recorded the statements of the church administrator, the priest who succeeded Pinto, and Pinto himself. However, the report does not mention recording statements from the alleged victims or their parents.

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According to the inquiry report accessed by The Indian Express, Pinto denied the allegations and claimed that some parents and youngsters were unhappy with the stricter disciplinary rules he had introduced at St Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia, Mangaluru, including closing its gates at 7 pm. The church administrator also told the police that some people had expressed dissatisfaction with the priest’s rules. The report concluded that the allegations of abuse and mistreatment of minors had not been established.

The inquiry followed complaints child-protection authorities received from parents concerned about their children’s safety. In a communication to the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Dakshina Kannada, the authorities said allegations had been made against Pinto and that several parents had raised concerns about their children’s safety. The DCPU subsequently requested the Mangaluru South police to investigate the allegations and submit a report.

In its communication after the police inquiry, the DCPU said the police reported that the allegations could not be substantiated. The report was subsequently submitted to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on September 16.

The findings are now under scrutiny following Pinto’s arrest in the Pocso case, raising questions about the scope of the initial inquiry and the steps taken to verify the allegations.

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According to sources, the children’s parents had first approached the bishop with a written complaint in August, expecting the church authorities to take action. However, instead of immediately reporting the allegations to the police or other competent authorities, the diocese conducted an internal inquiry, sources alleged.

Following the inquiry, Pinto was placed on administrative leave and moved from the church associated with the diocese near the Karnataka-Kerala border. Sources alleged that he was subsequently moved between locations associated with the diocese, including an estate in Sakleshpur.

Sources further alleged that the bishop was aware of the complaints from the initial stages and that the handling of the matter amounted to an attempt to shield the accused priest.

Under the Pocso Act, suspected sexual offences against children must be reported to the authorities as soon as they come to light. However, the parents first approached the bishop, after which the church administration conducted an internal inquiry, allegedly delaying the filing of a police complaint.

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Families ‘pressured’ not to pursue complaints

Sources also alleged that the families faced pressure for nearly two months not to pursue the matter, including appeals and threats made in the name of religion and community.

The families’ supporters later brought the matter to the attention of the Mangaluru-based NGO Odanadi. Stanly K V, the NGO’s founder, said he approached the Mangaluru Police Commissioner and submitted a complaint seeking action, after which the FIR was registered and Pinto was arrested.

Stanly said the families had mailed complaints to the Directorate of Child Protection in Bengaluru. According to him, the directorate sent an official communication to the DCPU, Dakshina Kannada, in September. He alleged that the subsequent inquiry involving the DCPU, the bishop’s office and the local police did not result in timely action.

Stanly has since submitted an additional complaint to the police commissioner, seeking to include the bishop in the FIR and to investigate the alleged delay by the church and government authorities.

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“The FIR mentions the period of sexual abuse as August 14 to October 15, but the families’ accounts indicate that the incidents occurred before August 14, which they described as the last date on which the abuse took place. The priest had already been placed on administrative leave during the period mentioned in the FIR. We have sought clarification on these dates based on the children’s accounts,” he said.

Police to probe lapses in initial inquiry

Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Police Commissioner, while speaking to The Indian Express, acknowledged lapses at the police station level in the initial inquiry, saying the inspector recorded the priest’s statement but did not speak to the victims or their parents.

The case has now been handed over to an assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-rank officer, who has been directed to inquire into the lapses in the initial investigation and submit a report, the commissioner said.

The FIR currently names five victims. The commissioner said the police would reach out to others who may have been affected and record their statements.

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The commissioner also confirmed receiving an additional complaint from the NGO. “We have received an additional complaint seeking the inclusion of the bishop’s name in the FIR and raising questions about the period of the alleged offences. We will examine these allegations as part of the ACP-level inquiry. If the findings warrant any changes to the FIR, the necessary action will be taken,” Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.