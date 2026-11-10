‘Sexual abuse’ of minors: Second FIR against Mangaluru priest, SIT probe demanded

The Karnataka Police Monday filed a second case against Father Cyprian Pinto, 65, a priest at St Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia, Mangaluru, over allegations of sexually abusing a minor boy. The latest FIR comes amid allegations that other complaints against the priest were not acted upon initially and that some children and their families were subsequently intimidated from pursuing them.

The latest FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered at the Mangaluru women’s police station, following a complaint alleging that Pinto sexually abused a 13-year-old boy on May 13. The boy regularly attended Sunday prayers at a church where Pinto was serving as parish priest at the time.

Pinto was transferred to St Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia on May 26 after completing a six-year tenure at Permannur.

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Mangaluru city police commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H confirmed that Pinto was arrested and produced before a court on October 18. “He remained in judicial custody until October 30 and was subsequently released on bail. The investigation into the first case is continuing, while the ACP, central subdivision, is investigating the second case,” he said.

Allegations of intimidation

The allegations first came to light after eight boys allegedly approached Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha with complaints against Pinto in August. According to sources, five of them submitted individual letters detailing the alleged abuse. However, only one boy came forward to file a complaint when the police registered the first FIR. Sources said fear of threats and concerns linked to their religious community may have prevented the others from approaching the police.

Mangaluru-based NGO Odanadi, which works with survivors of sexual exploitation and human trafficking, brought the allegations to the attention of the police and subsequently sought an investigation into the handling of the complaints.

On October 30, a delegation of community members approached the police commissioner, accusing Ronald Rodrigues, vice-president of St Vincent Ferrer Church, of intimidating the children and their families.

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Activists have alleged that some families were pressured in the name of religion and community, and warned about the consequences of repeatedly approaching police stations and courts, the possible impact on their children’s education and the risk of their identities being exposed.

The initial police inquiry had also come under scrutiny after it emerged that statements had been recorded from Pinto and two Church functionaries, but not from the alleged victims or their parents. The inquiry had reportedly concluded that the allegations were unsubstantiated, despite a request from the District Child Protection Unit to speak to the children and their families.

Commissioner Reddy subsequently acknowledged lapses at the inspector and police station levels and assigned an ACP-rank officer to examine them.

A man comes forward; NGO seeks SIT probe

Separately, a 32-year-old man has come forward in a social media post alleging that Pinto sexually abused him when he was younger. He claimed the abuse took place on multiple occasions, including in the sacristy, at the priest’s residence and during a trip to Velankanni. He said he had remained silent for years and decided to speak out after seeing discussions about the allegations against the priest. He has not been reported to have filed a formal police complaint.

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The NGO has approached the Karnataka High Court‘s Juvenile Justice Committee, alleging that four other children who were prepared to file complaints had been intimidated into hesitating. It has sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to establish whether complaints were deliberately suppressed, examine the role of Church functionaries who may have known about the allegations but failed to report them, and identify other possible survivors from the parishes where Pinto served.

“We want a separate investigation by an SIT to ensure that the victims do not turn hostile due to pressure or threats, and that they have the confidence and courage to come forward and depose without fear. The SIT should also investigate the role of those who knew about the complaints but failed to report them to the authorities,” Stanley K V, co-founder of Odanadi, said.

“It is equally important to ensure protection for the children, their parents and witnesses from any form of intimidation or threats, and establish a dedicated mechanism through which other possible victims can report abuse safely and without fear,” Stanley added.

According to the Diocese of Mangalore’s official profile, Pinto was ordained on May 2, 1988. He served as an assistant parish priest in Karkala between 1988 and 1991, followed by postings as parish priest at Hirgan (1991–1998), Kaikamba (1998–2005), Loreto (2005–2012), Udyavar (2012–2013), Vamanjoor (2013–2020) and Permannur (2020–2026), before being transferred to Valencia in 2026.

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With allegations now emerging in two registered cases and a third account made public, the NGO has called for a comprehensive investigation to determine whether other survivors from the parishes where Pinto served exist, protect those willing to come forward, and examine whether complaints were deliberately suppressed.