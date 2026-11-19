The Mangaluru police Wednesday arrested Catholic priest Father Cyprian Pinto in connection with a second child sexual abuse case, while he was out on bail in an earlier case. His arrest was delayed because he was admitted to a hospital citing a heart ailment.

Two FIRs and a private complaint have so far been filed against Pinto, 65, over allegations of sexual abuse of minors. The latest case was registered at the Mangaluru women’s police station on November 8, following a complaint alleging the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy on May 13, when Pinto was serving at St Sebastian Church in Permannur.

Pinto was earlier arrested on October 18 in the first case, registered at Mangaluru South police station on October 15, over allegations of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy at St Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia. A special court granted him conditional bail on October 29. Following his discharge from hospital on Wednesday, the police took him into custody in connection with the second FIR.

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“The accused was arrested in connection with the second case, and the assistant commissioner of police, central subdivision, is the investigating officer. The bishop has also appeared before the investigating officer and given his statement,” Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H confirmed.

Complaint seeking action against Bishop

With Pinto now in custody, questions have been raised over the role of Church authorities, particularly Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, in handling the initial complaints against the priest.

Parents of minor boys had reportedly approached the bishop in August with allegations of sexual abuse by Pinto. However, instead of reporting the complaints to the police, the diocese conducted an internal inquiry, following which Pinto was placed on administrative leave on August 28. The first FIR was registered only on October 15, after the intervention of child-protection authorities and Odanadi.

The delay has raised questions over whether the bishop and other Church functionaries could face action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Section 19 makes it mandatory for anyone with knowledge of a Pocso offence to report it to the police or the Special Juvenile Police Unit. Section 21 prescribes punishment for failure to report such offences, with a separate provision for persons in charge of institutions who fail to report offences committed by their subordinates.

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Odanadi Seva Samsthe, a Mysuru-based NGO assisting the complainants, submitted a complaint seeking an inquiry into the bishop’s role and the alleged delay by Church authorities in reporting the complaints.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the bishop’s role would be examined as part of the investigation. “If the investigation establishes that he deliberately attempted to shield the accused or failed to report the offences to the police, Section 21 of the POCSO Act will be invoked against him,” he said.

Families allege pressure to withdraw complaints

Parents of some alleged victims have claimed that members of the community continue to pressurise them to withdraw their complaints or stop pursuing the cases. K V Stanley, co-founder of Odanadi, said such pressure could discourage other survivors from coming forward and affect the investigation.

“The police must ensure that the families are not pressured into withdrawing their complaints. If the victims and their parents are intimidated into stepping back, there is a possibility that they may turn hostile. The police must protect the complainants and create an atmosphere in which other survivors can also come forward,” said K V Stanley, co-founder of Odanadi.

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He also called for an investigation into the diocese’s handling of the initial complaints and whether its internal inquiry contributed to the delay in reporting the alleged offences.