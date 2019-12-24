Mangaluru police release CCTV footage, images of protests against Citizenship Act

The visuals show masked men destroying CCTV cameras, blocking roads and pelting stones in various parts of the city. (Facebook/Mangaluru City Police) The visuals show masked men destroying CCTV cameras, blocking roads and pelting stones in various parts of the city. (Facebook/Mangaluru City Police)

Mangaluru City police have shared CCTV footage of the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that turned violent in the city on December 19, leading to the death of two people. The visuals show masked men destroying CCTVs, blocking roads and police vans and pelting stones in various parts of the city.

On Monday, police uploaded several videos and photos on their Facebook page. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha has also asked the public to share photos, video footage and CCTV recordings related to the incident with the police.

In the Facebook post, the Mangaluru city police said, “Mangaluru city police thanks citizens of Mangaluru for the overwhelming support for sharing high-quality images of rioters who formed an unlawful assembly and were responsible for widespread violence.”

“Whoever has any information can send the same on mangalurunorthmgc@gmail.com or Whatsapp on 9480802327. Identities of the source would be kept strictly confidential and vital information will be suitably rewarded. We appeal to more people to come forward and share images, videos or any other evidence. We will be highly appreciative for your concern to keep Mangaluru city peaceful by sharing info on accused,” the Facebook post said.

The two victims, identified as Abdul Jaleel (49) and Naushin Kudroli (23), were killed in alleged police firing on December 19. Both of them are among 29 people against whom an FIR has been registered by Mangalore North police based on a complaint filed by the city’s Deputy Police Commissioner (law and order) Arunangshu Giri.

Incidentally, Yediyurappa had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the two deceased and also asked Mangaluru authorities to consider building homes for the two families.

According to the FIR filed in the Mangalore North police station over the violence that occurred on December 19, a group of 1,500-2,000 people violated prohibitory orders and gathered near the police station, threw stones and did not disperse despite instructions. Police resorted to firing after the crowd did not disperse even after shots were fired in the air, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to five, says the FIR.

Meanwhile, the government announced a CID and a magisterial probe into the violence.

