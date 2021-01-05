Mangaluru Police launches ‘Operation Suraksha’ to tighten night vigil

The city police added that those caught in the first few days of the exercise were video-graphed and warned of legal action.

To keep a check on serial offenders and miscreants at night, the Mangaluru City Police has launched ‘Operation Suraksha’.

Newly appointed city police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that as part of the new drive, unformed personnel will carry out an area domination exercise across the city to track and round up people moving around in dark and unlit areas.

“As many as 101 people were picked up from dark or unlit spaces in Mangaluru South and Barke police station areas. We had been getting complaints about some people consuming liquor in public places and creating a nuisance for law-abiding citizens. They were picked up and questioned on their antecedents. Their IDs were collected and verified. We let them go only after informing their family members and warning them against committing similar acts in future,” the commissioner said, adding that the initiative is expected to bring down the risk of untoward incidents and crimes in the wee hours.

Places in the vicinity of bars, gardens, parks, open grounds, railway tracks, lodges and bus stands were the focus areas during the exercise. “Those found behaving in a suspicious manner were questioned. If found to have a criminal background, our teams are ready to take further action in a proactive manner,” a senior officer said.

The city police added that those caught in the first few days of the exercise were video-graphed and warned of legal action. “The exercise will continue and will be extended to other police station areas as well. It will be conducted twice or thrice every week,” Shashikumar said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shankar (Law and Order) and Vinay A Gaonkar (Crime and Traffic) will lead different police teams, including ACPs, to continue the exercise and conduct regular night patrolling, police added.